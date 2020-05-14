|
|
Oshkosh - John (Jack) W. Ihrig, age 84, passed away in his home on the 12th of May. John was born on August 30, 1935 to the late George and Katherine (Koller) Ihrig in Park Falls, WI. On December 27, 1958 Jack married Rosalie Neubauer at St. Vincent Catholic Church. He attended Fox Valley Technical College where he obtained an Associates Degree. Jack worked as a draftsman for Rockwell International. He served as an air policeman in England during his time in the military. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, biking, golfing, fishing, and gardening. He was a member of St. Jude Parish in Oshkosh.
Jack is survived by his spouse, Rosalie Marie Ihrig; sons, John (Suzanne) Ihrig, James (Sharon) Ihrig; daughters, Jill Wara, Jane (Bennett) Olson; Sister, Nancy Zuehlke; grandchildren, Mindy (Jason) Maciolek, David (Maria) Olson, Megan (Hunter) Clark, Caleb Wara, Daniel Olson, Elizabeth Ihrig, Sarah Ihrig; great grandchildren, Dawson Olson, Oliver Maciolek, Jack Clark, Lucy Clark, Monroe Olson.
Private family services were held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 14 to May 17, 2020