Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM



Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM



1928 - 2019
John Weber Obituary
John Weber

Oshkosh - John L. Weber, age 90, of Oshkosh, died Monday morning, August 26, 2019, at Ellen's Home in Germantown, Wisconsin. He was born on October 26, 1928, in Oshkosh, the son of Earl and Maude (Perry) Weber.

Employed by Universal Foundry in Oshkosh as a core maker for 23 years, John moved to California for six years. Returning to Oshkosh, John worked another 10 years at the foundry in the lab department.

Survivors include his five children, Susan (Jerry) Jesmok, Sandy (Tim) Richter, William Weber, Thomas (Mindy) Weber, and Sharon (Norm Stefanac) von Thun; 10 grandchildren, Ray (Renee) Smith, Tim Smith, Michael (Robin) Vaughan, Lisa (Rod) Jobert, Derek (Jennifer) Weber, Nicole Weber, Jake Weber, Joey Gaertner, Cody Gaertner, and Jade Gaertner; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; a brother, Floyd Weber; a sister-in-law, Anna Stannard; a brother-in-law, Jim Heffner; and nieces and nephews. Preceding John in death are two granddaughters, Melissa McHale and LeAnn Smith; a great-grandson, Brandon Michael Smith; a brother, Russell Weber; and a sister, Kathryn Weber.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Seefeld Funeral Chapels, 1025 Oregon Street. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 28, 2019
