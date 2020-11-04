John WeinreisDePere - John Michael Weinreis, age 75 of DePere, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on October 21, 1945 to the late Regobert and Dorothy (Buechel) Weinreis in Manitowoc, Wisconsin and graduated from Brillion High School. John served his country in the United States Marine Corps and received the Purple Heart during his tour in Vietnam. On November 27, 1971 he married Judy Hickey who tragically died in an auto accident on January 7, 1972. John operated Weiner's Inn in Reedsville and The Beachcomber in Oshkosh during the 70s and 80's. He moved to Florida in the 80's, where he would stay for 33 years, working at the Ocean Breeze Hotel in Daytona Beach Florida, and had only in the last few years, returned to Wisconsin to be near his family. John enjoyed watching the Packers and the Brewers, and especially NASCAR. He was a lucky guy and tested his luck "buying numbers" every week, most recently at Cropseys in Green Bay. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.He is survived by his siblings; Karen (Tom) Bonfigt, Geoff (Debbie) Weinreis, David (Sheri) Weinreis and Mark Weinreis and brother in law, Raymond Gegare. John is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends.Preceding him in death are his wife, Judy Weinreis, his parents, sisters; Jane (Clayton) Ponkratz, Betty Gegare, Mary (Bob) Beyer and special friend Bud Krueger and Peggy (Donnie) Nett. John is also preceded by two nephews, Brad Gegare and Justin Bonfigt.A private family service was held. In the future, when it is safe to gather, a celebration of life will be held to honor his life with all of his family and friends.