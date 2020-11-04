1/1
John Weinreis
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Weinreis

DePere - John Michael Weinreis, age 75 of DePere, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on October 21, 1945 to the late Regobert and Dorothy (Buechel) Weinreis in Manitowoc, Wisconsin and graduated from Brillion High School. John served his country in the United States Marine Corps and received the Purple Heart during his tour in Vietnam. On November 27, 1971 he married Judy Hickey who tragically died in an auto accident on January 7, 1972. John operated Weiner's Inn in Reedsville and The Beachcomber in Oshkosh during the 70s and 80's. He moved to Florida in the 80's, where he would stay for 33 years, working at the Ocean Breeze Hotel in Daytona Beach Florida, and had only in the last few years, returned to Wisconsin to be near his family. John enjoyed watching the Packers and the Brewers, and especially NASCAR. He was a lucky guy and tested his luck "buying numbers" every week, most recently at Cropseys in Green Bay. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings; Karen (Tom) Bonfigt, Geoff (Debbie) Weinreis, David (Sheri) Weinreis and Mark Weinreis and brother in law, Raymond Gegare. John is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Judy Weinreis, his parents, sisters; Jane (Clayton) Ponkratz, Betty Gegare, Mary (Bob) Beyer and special friend Bud Krueger and Peggy (Donnie) Nett. John is also preceded by two nephews, Brad Gegare and Justin Bonfigt.

A private family service was held. In the future, when it is safe to gather, a celebration of life will be held to honor his life with all of his family and friends.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved