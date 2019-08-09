|
John Wilfred Brooks
Ripon - John Wilfred Brooks, age 67, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI.
John was born April 26, 1952 in Ripon, WI, the son of John A. and Doris (Scarem) Brooks. John graduated from Green Lake High School in Green Lake, WI. He was employed as a truck driver for many years.
Survivors include his brother, Michael Brooks of Green Lake, WI; sister, Wendy Brooks of Ripon, WI; aunt, Jan Brooks of Menomonee Falls, WI, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Doris Brooks; aunts, Mary (Don) Kinas, Letty (Clayton) Weingartner, Jane (Tip) Haseltine; and uncle, Bill Brooks.
A private family graveside service will be officiated by Reverend Karen Gygax Rodriguez at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake, WI. A memorial is being established in his name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019