Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wilfred Brooks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wilfred Brooks Obituary
John Wilfred Brooks

Ripon - John Wilfred Brooks, age 67, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI.

John was born April 26, 1952 in Ripon, WI, the son of John A. and Doris (Scarem) Brooks. John graduated from Green Lake High School in Green Lake, WI. He was employed as a truck driver for many years.

Survivors include his brother, Michael Brooks of Green Lake, WI; sister, Wendy Brooks of Ripon, WI; aunt, Jan Brooks of Menomonee Falls, WI, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, John A. and Doris Brooks; aunts, Mary (Don) Kinas, Letty (Clayton) Weingartner, Jane (Tip) Haseltine; and uncle, Bill Brooks.

A private family graveside service will be officiated by Reverend Karen Gygax Rodriguez at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake, WI. A memorial is being established in his name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now