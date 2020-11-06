Johnny GarciaOshkosh - On November 5th, 2020, Johnny Garcia (74) passed away and went into the arms of the Lord. He was born on April 9th, 1946 the son of the late Merced and Natalia (Reyna) Garcia Sr. He served as a young man in the U.S. Army as a medic. Johnny was a highly skilled welder by trade and a lifelong die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He is survived by his loving wife (of 48 years) Mary Ann, and their two children: Marcus Garcia (Angie) and Marissa Bassette (Mike); sister-in-law, Tina Bosquez; and fur-grandchild, Treble. Johnny will be missed by his family beyond measure.