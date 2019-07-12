Services
Jolene Schirmacher
Jolene K. Schirmacher


1957 - 2019
Jolene K. Schirmacher Obituary
Jolene K. Schirmacher

Rhinelander - Jolene K. Schirmacher, 61 of Rhinelander, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital. Jolene was born on Wednesday, October 9, 1957 in Neenah, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Darlene (Nelson) Stinski. She was raised in Neenah and was a graduate of Neenah High School. She attended Fox Valley Tech. From 1988-1989 Jolene was employed at Hendrickson's Chiropractic in Oshkosh. She moved to Rhinelanderand was employed with Peterson Health Care/Friendly Village in the Alzheimer's Unit, and later with Oneida County with Shalom, Kaleidoscope, Rhinelander Senior Center, Sugar Camp Senior Center and the Nokomis Senior Center. She was united in marriage to Russell Schirmacher. Jolene enjoyed traveling and taking long car rides, celebrating the holidays, social time with friends, visiting over a cup of coffee. She loved being on the boat and helping others through her work. But most of all, Jolene loved her family. She will be dearly missed by her children; Ian M. Schirmacher, Crystal S. Schirmacher, brother; Michael J. Stinski all of Rhinelander and sister; Dawn M. (Ed) Drengler of Appleton, Wisconsin. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Jolene was preceded in death by her parents and a brother; Lauren Stinski. A Celebration of Jolene's Life will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Sugar Camp Town Hall 4059 Camp 4 Road, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin, 54501, 715-365-4343. You are invited to light a candle, sign the guestbook, leave a photo or an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 12 to July 13, 2019
