Joseph Bass
Joseph Bass

Oshkosh - Joseph N Bass, age 85, passed away on Friday August 21, 2020 at Elijah's Place. He was born in Oshkosh, December 30, 1934 to the late Joseph and Edna (Roloff) Bass. After high school, Joe enlisted in the United States Army. He worked as an upholster at L.W. Baier Co. for 37 years. Joe was a member at St. Vincents Catholic Church. He loved working on his H.O. Train Sets. Joe had a love for dogs, especially boxers.

Joe is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers George, Hugo, and John Bass; and sister, Patricia (Eugene) Berger.

A funeral service for Joe will be held at 6 pm, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes (402 Waugoo Ave). Father Louis Golamari will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 4pm until the time of service.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
