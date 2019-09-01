|
Joseph J. "Joe" Greening
Berlin - Joseph John "Joe" Greening, age 75, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cherry Meadows in Appleton.
He was born November 7, 1943, in Green Bay, the son of Harvey and Suzanne Barclay Greening. Joe attended St. Michael Catholic School, was prom king during his junior year at Berlin High School and graduated in 1962. He furthered his education at Green Bay Barber College. On August 28, 1965, he was united in marriage to Nel Nummerdor at St. Michael Catholic Church in Berlin. They celebrated 54 years of marriage last week.
Joe and his brothers were co-owners-operators of Greenings United Foods and Greenings Catering for 45 years. He was a member of Berlin Eagles Club, Berlin Lions Club, Fr. Fiss Council of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree, Mascoutin Country Club, Men's Club and All Saints Catholic Parish in Berlin. Joe played softball in his earlier years and loved to hunt, fish, carve wood, cook and garden.
He is survived by his wife, Nel; daughter, Dawn (Frank) Hacker; son, Tim (Brandi) Greening; four grandchildren, Joel and twins, Rachael and Noah Hacker, and Zoie Greening; brothers, Don Greening and Bill Greening; sister-in-law, Bev (Roy) Chadwick; and nieces and nephews, Scott, Heidi, Chrissann, and Wayne, and their families. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Brent Greening.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Parish at 11:30 a.m., Father David Greenfield officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 1, 2019