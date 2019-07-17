|
|
Joseph J. Roycraft
town of Rushford - Joseph J. Roycraft, age 89 of the town of Rushford, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born January 7, 1930, in the town of Rushford to the late John and Rhea (Blair) Roycraft. Joe attended Banner District School and graduated from Omro High School in 1948. On August 22, 1956, he married Lois Maas of Oshkosh and they made their home and farmed on the Roycraft homestead farm in the town of Rushford.
Joseph will be dearly missed by his wife, Lois Roycraft. They enjoyed almost 63 years for marriage together. He is also survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marian and Bud Rennert; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Joseph was also preceded in death by an infant son, Gary Ronald Roycraft; and a sister and brother-in-law, Bonita and Bernard Hemp.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Brenenstuhl officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, July 23 at the Rushford Cemetery.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 17 to July 18, 2019