|
|
Joseph Thomas Sobieski was born October 1, 1932 in Berlin, Wisconsin, a son of Paul and Marian (Melaney) Sobieski. He died peacefully on Earth Day, April 22, 2020. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1950. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army as a member of the 124th. Sig Co. from 1956 to 1958. He proudly farmed in rural Berlin for the remainder of his life.
Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Novotny) Sobieski. He is further survived by his children, Karen and Brian Dishong, and their children, Max and Michael Winkel; Mike and Laura Sobieski, and their daughter, Megan; Andy and Patty Sobieski, and their children, Adam, Nate, and Claire. Joe is also survived by his sister, Doris Sobieski, his brother, Edward Sobieski and wife, Sharon, a brother-in-law, Emerson Beier (Nora), sisters-in-law, Kathy Rodencal and Marcy Hale, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors, and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Marian Sobieski, his sister, Ann (Sobieski) Beier, and brother-in-law, George Rodencal and in-laws, Frank and Hilda Novotny.
Joe was a faithful member of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite, and All Saints Catholic Church in Berlin.
A private, family service will be held per Joe's wishes. Family and friends will be invited at a later date to celebrated Joe's life.
The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite assisted the Sobieski family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020