Josephine "Jo" Ann Sina
Ripon - Josephine "Jo" Ann Sina, age 97, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Maplecrest Manor in Ripon.
Jo was born July 23, 1922, in Ripon, WI, the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Marks) Kasuboski. She graduated from Berlin High School. Jo worked in food service at Ripon Medical Center and Ripon College as well as a homemaker. She was a faithful member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and a member of the Christian Women.
Survivors include 11 children, Diana, Duane, Darlene, Donna, Dolores, Dorothy, Dennis, David, Debra, Dale and Darwin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Kasuboski. She was further survived by many nieces and nephews. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, one infant daughter, eight siblings, Charles, Wilford, Leonard, Sylvia, Eddie, Mary, James and her infant twin sister.
Visitation for Josephine will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4 - 7:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI, 54971 with a Rosary at 7:00 pm and visitation again on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 10 - 11:00 am at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 E. Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Mass of Christian Burial for Josephine will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church with Reverend Davies Edassery and Reverend Robert A. Fictum officiating. Interment will take place at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Berlin. Memorials may be directed to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 E. Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971 or St. Agnes Hospital Hospice, 745 South St. #4, Green Lake, WI 54941.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 15, 2019