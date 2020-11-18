Joy L. Holdren



Oshkosh - Joy L. Holdren, age 63, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Neenah. She was born in Oshkosh to the late John and Jessie (Weymouth) Holdren.



Joy was known to be a great friend and generous host. If Joy was throwing a party, the people would come. She was a great storyteller and loved her children, grandchildren, and friends unconditionally. Joy was quick witted and was a great connector of people. God gave her the name that was the light that she shown on the world. She enjoyed spending days meeting up with friends, watching her grandsons and going to meat raffles at Retros. Joy will be greatly missed by many.



Joy is survived by her two sons: John Holdren, Charlie (Jen) Johns; four grandchildren: Johnathan Holdren, Hudson, Camden, and Chase Johns; three sisters: Bev (Larry) Weisjohn, Carol Hunke, Jan (Scott) Wiesender; sister-in-law, Julie Holdren; niece, Jennifer Hollenbeck; and many other family and friends too numerous to mention. She is further preceded in death by her brother, Jim Holdren.



Private family services will be held.



In memory of Joy, may your hand stretch out for friendship, but never for want.









