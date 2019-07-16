|
|
Oshkosh - Joyce Ann Newell, age 86, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019. Joyce was born to the late Henry and Martha (Miller) Dehn on April 9, 1933 in the Town of St. Marie. She moved to Oshkosh in 1973, and worked at various companies, including 14 years at 4Imprint (up until two years ago). She remarried in 1980 to the late Arthur Newell. Joyce was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting, games with friends and listening to live music; for many years she was in a cribbage league.
Joyce is survived by her children: Gail Sirek (Buck Hafeman); Brian (Denise) Richter; Roxann (Larry) Delfosse; and 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Steven Richter, son-in-law James Sirek, as well as her nine siblings. Joyce was the last of her family generation.
A service for Joyce will be at Zion Lutheran Church (400 N Sawyer St) on July 20, 2019 at 11AM. Rev. Jeffrey Knoll will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 16 to July 17, 2019