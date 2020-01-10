|
|
Joyce Cook
Oshkosh - Joyce Lorraine Cook, age 87 of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home. She was born in Sugar Bush, WI on November 6, 1932 and is the daughter of the late Spencer and Eldora Arndt Howard. Joyce married Dexter Cook at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oshkosh on April 21, 1951. She and Dexter enjoyed traveling throughout the country, but especially enjoyed the western states. They very much enjoyed square and line dancing with the Classic Country Dancers. Joyce was a faithful and longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oshkosh. Her family and friends whom she loved very much will dearly miss her.
Joyce is survived by her children; Valerie (Michael) Usnick - Hot Springs Village, AR, Karen Heien - Oshkosh, Sheryl Fredin - N. Fond du Lac and Wally Schmid, Jr. - Oshkosh (significant other), Mark (Nancy) Cook - Oshkosh, Deborah (Mark) Schettle - Oshkosh, John Cook and Susie Hill - Oshkosh (significant other), Jeanne (Scott) Walters - Green Bay, Stuart Cook - Oshkosh, Brenda (Terry) Beauchamp - Two Rivers, Nadine (Thomas) Zellner - Oshkosh; 21 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one brother - Art Howard of Oshkosh, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years; Dexter Cook, one son; Warren Cook, and an infant daughter; Jennifer Cook.
Joyce had a passion for animals, especially her cats, Ardy and Eddie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oshkosh Humane Society in her name.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 15 at 11:30 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Parish (St. Mary's Catholic Church site) with Fr. Jerry Pastors officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Poklasny Funeral Home (870 W. South Park Avenue) on Tuesday, January 14 from 4:00-7:00 p.m., and also at the church on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of services.
The Cook family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Ascension Hospice caregivers for the compassionate care that was shown to Joyce and the entire family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020