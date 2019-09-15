|
Joyce E. Zanzig
Winneconne - Joyce Ellen Zanzig, age 83, of Winneconne died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Parkside Assisted Living in Neenah. She was born August 17, 1936, in Oshkosh to the late Garth and Ardene (Harper) Erickson. Joyce was a 1954 graduate of Berlin High School. She was working at Berlin Chapman when she attended a Valentine's dance. A handsome stranger named Jim Zanzig asked her to dance, and the rest is history. They were married on February 10, 1956. Joyce also had worked at Wisconsin Bell and was a manager at JC Penney in Neenah until her retirement in 1984. She also was a beautician who was always doing hair of family and friends, as well as styling wigs.
Joyce was a devoted wife, and tender loving mother of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always eager to listen, and help you in any way she could. If you knew her, she was a loyal and loving friend. Joyce loved singing and enjoyed traveling. She and Jim were charter members of Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Winneconne.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Zanzig, of Winneconne; three children, Scott Zanzig, of Winneconne; Tracy (Mike) Anderson, of Winchester; Brian (Jacqueline) Zanzig, of Appleton; three grandchildren, Megan (Herman) Chiu, Taren Beyer, Sophia Zanzig; two great-grandchildren, Aspen Beyer, Arlan Chiu; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Terri Erickson, Sue Zanzig, Jerry and Jean Zanzig; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Along with her parents, Joyce was also preceded in death by her mother in law Joyce Ethel (Woods) Zanzig, a brother, Gary Erickson; and a brother-in-law, Charles Zanzig.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be in the Winneconne Cemetery.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 15, 2019