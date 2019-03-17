Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Elizabeth Armstrong


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Elizabeth Armstrong Obituary
Joyce Elizabeth Armstrong

Neenah - Joyce Elizabeth Armstrong, born 1930, grew up in Hartland area and was a long time resident of Oshkosh, WI. She passed away at age 88 on March 13th ,2019 at Parkside Assisted Living in Neenah, WI.

She worked at Hrnak's Flower Shop for many years and retired from Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh as a dietary technician. Joyce spent her off time volunteering her time to abused women and often supported Oshkosh Humane Society. She enjoyed bowling with her team, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was the most dedicated Wisconsin sports fan and even had a room specifically for Packer memorabilia. She will be remembered for being full of humor, sass, and jazz.

She will be survived by her children, John, Sallie, Robert (Wendy), Earl (Barbette), and Cari (Tim); her grandchildren: David, Ryan, Ian, Megan, Justin, Brandon, Aaron, Kody, Kramer, Karson, Marisa, Kyle, Jarod; 7 great grandchildren and her loved dog, Maili.

A private family celebration of life will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers or donations can be forwarded to Oshkosh Humane Society.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now