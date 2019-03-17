|
Joyce Elizabeth Armstrong
Neenah - Joyce Elizabeth Armstrong, born 1930, grew up in Hartland area and was a long time resident of Oshkosh, WI. She passed away at age 88 on March 13th ,2019 at Parkside Assisted Living in Neenah, WI.
She worked at Hrnak's Flower Shop for many years and retired from Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh as a dietary technician. Joyce spent her off time volunteering her time to abused women and often supported Oshkosh Humane Society. She enjoyed bowling with her team, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was the most dedicated Wisconsin sports fan and even had a room specifically for Packer memorabilia. She will be remembered for being full of humor, sass, and jazz.
She will be survived by her children, John, Sallie, Robert (Wendy), Earl (Barbette), and Cari (Tim); her grandchildren: David, Ryan, Ian, Megan, Justin, Brandon, Aaron, Kody, Kramer, Karson, Marisa, Kyle, Jarod; 7 great grandchildren and her loved dog, Maili.
A private family celebration of life will be held in her honor. In lieu of flowers or donations can be forwarded to Oshkosh Humane Society.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019