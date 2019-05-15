|
|
Joyce Ely Ford
Toccoa - Mrs. Joyce Erin Ely Ford, age 85, of Toccoa, GA, formerly of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at her daughter's home. Born May 8, 1934, in Richford New York, she was a daughter of the late Charles Austin and Alice Dennison Ely. She was of the Methodist faith and attended the First Baptist Church of Toccoa where she was member of the Gleaner's Sunday School Class. Mrs. Ford was a Registered Nurse having worked with St. Agnes Hospital and the Clarity Care Home Health both in Wisconsin. Our mother Joyce Ford was an avid "DIYer" with all five of her children following her footsteps. Some of her greatest projects included collecting and refinishing antiques, creating stained glass, woodworking, sewing, upholstering, and gardening. Her most beautiful pieces she has handed down to her children, which they'll cherish always. However, her greatest accomplishments were having a heart of compassion evidenced through her lifelong service as a nurse, and abundantly loving all she encountered. Family members include daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia "Cyd" Quarterman and Bill of Toccoa, GA, Colleen Ford-Dunker and Russell of North Dakota, and Kelly Whited-Ford and David of Wisconsin; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin Ford and Don Ford and Stephanie all of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Christopher Ford Quarterman, Casey Quarterman, Jason Clifton, Sean Ford, Shanna Ford, Noah Ford-Dunker, John Ford-Dunker, Gabriel Ford-Dunker, Caleb Whited-Ford, Erin Whited-Ford, Kevin Whited-Ford, Dylan Ford, and Aliza Ford; great-grandchildren, Emry Clifton, Neveah Ford, and Osiris Clifton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, George Chandler, James Chandler, Charles Ely, Lucy Ely Armstrong, Richard Ely, Jean Ely Moyer, William Ely, and Don Ely. A memorial service will be held at later date by her family in Wisconsin.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 15, 2019