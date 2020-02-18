|
|
Joyce Ester Klemz
Oshkosh - Joyce E. Klemz, age 84, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Oshkosh. Joyce was born on November 1, 1935 to the late Anton and Caroline (Spanbauer) Schmidt. On September 14, 1957, Joyce married Richard "Dick" Klemz in St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Catholic Church). He preceded her in death on December 30, 1998. Joyce worked most of her life landscaping the City Center in Oshkosh.
Joyce is survived by her one son; Rick (Mary) Klemz, two daughters; Carol Neubauer and Angela Suhail, two sisters; Doris (Dick) Gocker and Phyllis (Al) Harke, and six grandchildren; Kenric Klemz, Kayla Klemz, Erin Hughes, Emma Suhail, Sarah Suhail, and Richie Suhail.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband; Dick Klemz, parents, one daughter; Kay Klemz, and one brother; Kenneth "Sunny" Schmidt.
There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2020 in St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Catholic Church), 519 Knapp St., Oshkosh, WI 54902. Father Louis Golamari will be the celebrant.
