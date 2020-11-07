Joyce M. GarnoOshkosh - Joyce M. Garno, age 89 of Oshkosh, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Acension Mercy Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1931 to the late William and Rose (Grout) Messerschmidt. Joyce married James Garno on August 16, 1952 at St. Peter's Catholic Church.After graduating from Oshkosh High School, Joyce began working at Wisconsin Bell. She started her career as a telephone operator and retired as a technician for the phone company after 32 years of service. Joyce was the first woman to work as a technician for Wisconsin Bell.She enjoyed shopping, golfing, and playing video gaming machines. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish-St. Peter's site, as well as the Lady Elks. Joyce and her husband James frequented many of the restaurants in Oshkosh.Joyce is survived by her loving husband, James Garno, sister, Carol Fredrick, brother-in-law, Armond Beck, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ben (Wally) and Clark "Nook" (Betty) Messerschmidt, sister, Marion Beck, brothers-in-law, Roger Fredrick and Louis (Nancy) Garno.A funeral service for Joyce will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.