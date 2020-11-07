1/1
Joyce M. Garno
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce M. Garno

Oshkosh - Joyce M. Garno, age 89 of Oshkosh, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Acension Mercy Hospital. She was born on May 17, 1931 to the late William and Rose (Grout) Messerschmidt. Joyce married James Garno on August 16, 1952 at St. Peter's Catholic Church.

After graduating from Oshkosh High School, Joyce began working at Wisconsin Bell. She started her career as a telephone operator and retired as a technician for the phone company after 32 years of service. Joyce was the first woman to work as a technician for Wisconsin Bell.

She enjoyed shopping, golfing, and playing video gaming machines. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish-St. Peter's site, as well as the Lady Elks. Joyce and her husband James frequented many of the restaurants in Oshkosh.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, James Garno, sister, Carol Fredrick, brother-in-law, Armond Beck, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ben (Wally) and Clark "Nook" (Betty) Messerschmidt, sister, Marion Beck, brothers-in-law, Roger Fredrick and Louis (Nancy) Garno.

A funeral service for Joyce will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
When we first moved to Oregon St., Jim and Joyce were our neighbors. Such fun people!!! So sorry to hear of Joyce’s passing.
Bill and Cindy Lemke
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved