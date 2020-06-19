Judith A. Egbert
Green Lake - Judith A. Egbert, age 77, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home.
Judy was born February 10, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frank J. and Pauline Louise (Laukzen) Janesko. She attended Marquette University where she met her husband, Arthur C. Egbert, and they were married in Park Ridge, IL on June 8, 1963. Over the years, Judy was employed at Central Federal Savings and Loan, Guaranty Title Services, and as a receptionist at Yeoman's Chiropractic Clinic. Judy also served as an officer in the PTO for the Ripon Area School District and as president of the Ripon Women's Club from 1980-1981. Judy loved to sing and was a cantor at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. She was a very talented seamstress and enjoyed golfing in her free time. Together, Art and Judy loved to ballroom dance and even won contests for their special song, "In the Mood". They also enjoyed their time together wintering in Laughlin, NV, which they did for 20 years. Most of all, Judy was a devoted wife and mother to her five sons, and she adored her 13 grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Art Egbert of Green Lake, WI; sons, Mark A. (Michelle) Egbert of Colorado Springs, CO, Paul R. (Sonia) of Sheboygan, WI, Robert A. (Cathleen) of Rockford, MN, David D. (Mary) of St. Michael, MN and Scott E. (David) of Janesville, WI; grandchildren, Sarah, Derek, McKenna, Amanda, Madeline, Joshua, Emma, Olivia, Drew, Ethan, Sawyer, Lauren, and Noah; and cousin, Robert (Charllotte) Janeczko of West Des Moines, IA. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. Janesko and Pauline L. Janesko Lombardo.
A visitation for Judy will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9 - 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake, 530 Ruth Street, Green Lake, WI 54941.
A private family memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake, with Father Peter Auer officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Town of Ripon, WI. Memorials may be directed to UW Carbone Cancer Center, 600 Highland Ave., Madison, WI 53705 or SSM Health at Home, 1513 Park Ave, Suite A, Columbus, WI 53925.
Judy's service will be live-streamed. Please visit OLOL.center for a link to the live-stream on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.