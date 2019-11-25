|
Judith Brooks
Omro - JUDITH "JUDY" BROOKS, Age 93, died November 24, 2019 at The Country Villa, Omro. She was born April 22, 1926, to Carl and Eva (Bussey) Hankey on their farm in the Township of Omro.
She graduated from Omro High School in 1943 and married Harry "Babe" Brooks on June 2, 1945. They lived on their farm in the Township of Poygan for 22 years before moving into Omro. Judith was employed by Winnebago County at the Parkview Center Area for 27 years. She was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Omro for many years. Later she was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church, serving on both the Session and as a Deacon and Choir member.
Judith's husband Harry passed away on June 13, 2004. She is survived by her family: Beth and Roger Koepsel; Bonnie Johnson; Alan and Marie Brooks; and Brian Brooks. Grandchildren are Ross and Kymberly Koepsel; Dustin and Megan Brooks; Janelle and Steven Lund; Lauren and Erika Nelson. Great-grandchildren are Caden, Kellan and Greyson Koepsel; Everett Brooks; and Eleanor and Isaac Lund. Step-grandchildren are Brian and Tanya Johnson; and Aaron Johnson. Step-great-grandchildren are Christopher, Brandon, Brooklyn, Cheyanne, Cody; and Seth and Addy Johnson. Several nieces and nephews survive her. Her husband Harry; parents Carl and Eva Hankey; baby son Douglas; three sisters, Marie Bothwell, Ruth Steinhilber and Eleanor Schlink; and son-in-law, Jim Johnson preceded her in death.
Judith had a lifetime love of music, from classical music to jazz. She enjoyed singing with the Sunshine Singers and volunteering, including the Omro Community Food Pantry. Her favorite things to do were spending time with family and friends, going to church, singing, sewing, reading mysteries and enjoying movies.
The visitation and funeral will be at the Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, Omro, on Friday, December 6, 2019. Visitation is 9-11 AM and followed by the funeral, officiated by Pastor Travis Schafer. Burial will follow at Omro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given directly to Omro Community Food Pantry.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019