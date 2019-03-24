Services
Judith F. Harms


Oshkosh - Judith F. Harms, age 78, of Oshkosh, died Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born on June 4, 1940, in Ashland, WI, the daughter of Ralph and Lucille (Kazekewiecz) Blahnik. On August 10, 1968, she married Albert F. Harms in Ashland, WI. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2018. Judith worked as a teacher in the Kenosha School District. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, and volunteering. Most of all Judith enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include two children, Todd Albert Harms, Kristel (Joe) Lougher; two grandchildren, Alexander and Zachary Lougher; three sisters, Nancy, Carol, and Jean Ann; one sister-in-law, Ann. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Albert.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019
