Trinity Evangelical Lutheran
370 Bowen St
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
370 Bowen St.
Oshkosh - Judith "Judy" G. Stowe, 77, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Bella Vista. Judy was born on April 6, 1942, the daughter of Alward and Hazel (Rosanske) Abraham. She married John Gary Stowe on February 9, 1963 in Oshkosh, he preceded her in death on December 14, 1985.

Judy worked for the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as Hoffmasters, and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed teaching bible studies and volunteering at polling sites.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Paul) Kolell; son, Douglas (Susan) Stowe; sister, Lynn Harron; brothers, Alan (Karla) Abraham and Michael Abraham; and grandchildren, Joshua (fiancée Abby), Andrew, and Abigail Stowe, Brenda, Deanna, Mary, and Caleb Kolell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother-in-law Bill Harron.

A memorial service for Judy will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 3 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church (370 Bowen St.) with Rev. Allen Kramp officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 pm until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Judy's family would like to thank the CNA's for all their hard work on her behalf.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 12, 2019
