Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Judith Kandler


1940 - 2020
Judith Kandler Obituary
Judith Kandler passed away on May 1, 2020. She was born in Royalton, WI on January 3, 1940 to Elizabeth (Wilson) and Jack Kelley. She graduated from Oshkosh State College, (now known as the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh), where she was a cheerleader. Judith spent over 20 years working as a teacher at Sacred Heart School. She loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them, and also loved the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Judith is survived by her children, Connie (Tom) Neuman of Yuma, AZ, Michael (Lynn) Kandler of Panama City Beach, FL, and Thomas (Jolene Halona) Kandler of Queen Creek, AZ; grandchildren, Jack, Mick, Maggie, Tori, and Ty; step-grandchildren, Farrah, Travis, Trevor, and Christian; and her siblings, Peggy and Patty.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Kandler; parents, Elizabeth and Jack Kelley; and her siblings, John and Kathy.

Judith will be laid to rest next to her husband Earl Kandler, at Riverside Cemetery.

A private service has been held.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 5 to May 6, 2020
