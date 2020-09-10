Judith PfalzgrafOshkosh - Judith L. Pfalzgraf, age 75, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Ripon on November 27, 1944 the daughter of the late Melvin and Lucille (Dehnert) Coles. She married John Pfalzgraf on June 20, 1980 in Duncan, Oklahoma. She worked for Miles Kimball for 27 years. Her interests included playing bingo, beading and crafts, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Judith will be remembered for her kindness and her willingness to help others.Judith is survived by her husband, John; children: Keith Coles (Mary Starkel), Brenda (John) Vienola and Tammy (Jack) Smith; siblings: Jayne (Don) Beier, Jan Kowalewski, Shelly (Kyle) Beilke, Kevin Coles and Tonya (Brad) Umbarger; grandchildren: Brandon (Cassandra) Dodd, Brooke (Justin) Hayes, Sara Coles (Colin Langlois), Kyle Coles, Megan Smith, Paige Smith, Joshua (Keiley) Vienola, Jordan (Henry) Kubicki and Teddi Starkel; great-grandchildren: Kyla and Lincoln Hayes, Brienna Dodd, Lily Langlois, Jara, Jayden and Leo Vienola, and Cohen Kubicki; step-mother, Bonnie Coles; sister-in-law, Barb Coles; brothers-in-law: Don Hale and James Heiman; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Jean Hale and Jolee Heiman; brother, Jon Coles; nephew, Michael Beier; and brother-in-law, Jim Kowaleski.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.