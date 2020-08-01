Judith RaabAppleton - Judith A. Raab "Judy" age 79, my sister, friend and traveling companion for many years, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at ThedaClark Regional Medical Center, Neenah in the care of Hospice. Judy was born in Oshkosh on April 21, 1941 to the late Anthony J. and Lucille "Lu" M. Raab.Judith is survived by her sister, Lynn A. Raab-McKenney and brother-in-law, Donald E. McKenney, Florida, along with many cousins. She was preceded in death by her mom, Lucille "Lu" M. Raab who passed away last year on September 4, 2019 who was her companion for many years.Private family services will be held.