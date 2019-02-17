|
Judith Smith
Omro - Judith I. Smith, age 69, of Omro, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening, February 13, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. She was born April 10, 1949, in Nebraska, the daughter of Henry and Helen (Bartak) Westerman. Judy married James Smith in Las Vegas on January 28, 1986. Together they enjoyed fishing, boating, and trips to Pelican Lake, WI. Judy loved trips to the casino and an annual trip with her daughter, Kimberly, held a special place in her heart. Judy was very proud of her house and loved taking care of it. She also had a special place in heart for her furbabys "dogs", Heidi and Sam.
Judy is loved and will be missed by her husband, James Smith; children, John (Lisa Wilson) Krause Jr., Kimberly (the late Eugene Schug Jr. ), Justin (Scott Brown) Krause; stepson, Michael (Trish) Smith; grandchildren, Aerieal (Francis) Diedrich, Edward (Emily Kasuboski) Schug, Harper, Ruth; sisters, Betty Westerman, Rita (Ray) DelForge, Patty (Gary) Engeldinger, Connie Starr, Mary (Rodger) Van De Hey; brother, Tommy (Bonnie) Westerman, twin brother, Jerry Westerman, Henry "Freddie" (Judy) Westerman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Helen; father, Henry; son in law, Eugene Schug Jr. and stepson, Morgan Smith.
Judy was an extremely loving person who always loved to give to people. She went through life, living and feeling intensely to her benefit and detriment. She is loved just as intensely by her children - she will be missed.
In keeping with Judy's wishes, private family services will be held.
Floral arrangements in Judy's memory may be sent to the funeral home or if desired memorials in her name may be directed to the Cancer .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 17, 2019