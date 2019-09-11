|
Oshkosh - Judith A. Stephens, age 81, went to see Jesus face to face on Friday, August 30, 2019. Judy was born on July 2, 1938, in Springfield, IL, to the late C. Harry and Avalon (Moore) Jones. She married the love of her life, David Stephens, on December 21, 1957, in St Charles, IL.
Judy had a sweet spirit and loved the Lord deeply, relied upon Him greatly, and desired that many would know of His love for them. She spent her career as a missionary for Wycliffe Bible Translators. Judy and Dave were both active members at Plymouth Church, Oshkosh. Her love for Dave, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family knew no bounds. She had a passion and a purpose for her life - to serve her Lord and family and friends well. She was a great encourager and a faithful friend.
Judy is remembered in love by her husband, Dave; her four daughters, Kim (Rich) Twomey, Kathy (John) Pinkart, Jennifer (Tim) Franz, and Joann (Joel) Korns; her 11 grandchildren, Rich, and Dave (Cassandra) Twomey, Ben (Molly), and Joe Pinkart, Cassy (Jake) ZumMallen, Emily, and Heidi Franz, Bryan (Hannah) Korns, Mandy (Jake) Woodward, Luke, and Molly Korns; and five precious great-grandchildren, Graham, Charlotte, Elijah, Maxwell, and Isabelle Judith. She is further survived by her brother, Ken (Darlene) Jones; brother-in-law, Ron (Colleen) Stephens. Judy will also be forever remembered by her nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 2PM on Saturday, September 14 at Plymouth Church (1325 Georgia St, Oshkosh). A visitation will be held from 12PM until the time of service.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Aurora at Home Hospice Program.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 11, 2019