Judy C. (Sontag) Hanford
Oshkosh - Judy C Hanford (Sontag), resident of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was released from her burdens of this Earth where she will reunite with her soulmate Frank D Hanford in eternal life on Ash Wednesday, February 26th, 2020.
Judy's selfless generosity and desire to always put others before herself provided a better lifestyle for many whether they were family, friends, or strangers.
In her early years, Judy was ahead of the times when it came to female empowerment and was an advocate for organic, healthy eating. She was an avid reader and researcher who showcased her artistic talents through piano, drawing, and painting.
In her final years, her love of reading and research continued while she found the support she needed, despite losing so much, in a brand-new social environment with her best friend Lora Z.
Judy was survived by loving daughters Darlene (Brian) and Beth (Dave), grandchildren Matt (Lindsey) and Kristen, numerous grandpets, and best friend Lora Z, whose loving devotion ensured her final years were filled with laughter, joy, and comfort. She was preceded in death by her father Peter Sontag, her husband Frank Hanford, and her mother Rose Sontag-Spurgeon.
Judy peacefully entered God's Kingdom surrounded by love and laughter, stories of her past, and constant updates about what was going on, in true Judy fashion.
Thank you to the ADRC and Andrea H for their constant guidance over the years and to the Aurora Medical Center of Oshkosh and Aurora Hospice for their loving care and understanding of not only Judy, but her family and friends, during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NAMI Oshkosh, the National Alliance on Mental Health. NAMI is dedicated to providing education, advocacy, and support to those effected by mental illness. Their mission is to break the stigma surrounding mental health.
Namioshkosh.org/donate
Checks made payable to:
NAMI Oshkosh
525 N Main
Oshkosh, WI 54901
