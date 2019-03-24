Services
Oshkosh - Judy K. Doemel age 66 of Oshkosh died March 16, 2019. Judy was born March 7th, 1953 to Russell and Ida Doemel.

Judy is survived by family Harold (Helen) Singstock, Bruce (Barbara) Singstock, Russell (Cathy) Doemel Jr., James Doemel, Peggy Robbins, Bill Doemel, Donna Singstock, and many nieces and nephews.

Many thanks to all of Judy's wonderful caregivers from Lakeland, Quality Homecare, and Aurora Hospital. Thanks also to nieces Deanna, Tracey, and Nicole; cousins Esther, Kathy, and her sister-in-law Donna who held vigil to see Judy home.

Private services will be held.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019
