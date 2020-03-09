Services
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Eldred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Eldred

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Eldred Obituary
Judy Eldred

Berlin - Judith Jeanne "Judy" Eldred, age 80, of Berlin, died peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Juliette Manor in Berlin.

She was born October 27, 1939, in Berlin, the daughter of Russell and Florence Carey Peck. Judy was a 1957 graduate of Berlin High School. She continued to be an integral part of the Berlin Alumni Association for many years, coordinating class reunions for her 1957 class. On May 14, 1960, she was united in marriage to John Eldred at Grace English Lutheran Church in Berlin.

For many years, Judy and her husband, John, owned Eldred Construction in Berlin and worked for Jansen's Floral. Judy also volunteered for Berlin Ambulance Service and Berlin P.D. She was an avid golfer at Mascoutin Country Club, Waushara Country Club and Two Oaks North Golf Course. Judy was proud to have a "hole-in-one" at Waushara Country Club on #7 Lakeview. She was an enthusiastic bowler for many years and played cards (Sheapshead and Bridge) at Wautoma and Berlin Senior Centers, along with a traveling card group in Green Lake.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathryn (Jay) Klemann, Cindy (Mark) Hillesheim and Peggy Sue (Mike) Eserkaln; seven grandchildren, Rachel (Steve) Merema, Beth (Gabriel) Garneata, Brooke Klemann, Nathan Lashock, Nicholas Lashock, Dominic Hillesheim and Sydney Eserkaln; two great-granddaughters, Gwen Merema and Nora Merema; sister-in-law, Loretta Peck; nieces and nephews; Maggie, their dog; and Mr. Kitty. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, John, on October 22, 2018; her parents; sister, Ardene Byrd; brother, Jim Peck; and their beloved dog, Buttons.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Berlin Alumni Association, Berlin Public Library or Agnesian Hospice Hope. The family extends a special thank you to all their friends and caregivers who have helped over the past few years. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -