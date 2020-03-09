|
|
Judy Eldred
Berlin - Judith Jeanne "Judy" Eldred, age 80, of Berlin, died peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Juliette Manor in Berlin.
She was born October 27, 1939, in Berlin, the daughter of Russell and Florence Carey Peck. Judy was a 1957 graduate of Berlin High School. She continued to be an integral part of the Berlin Alumni Association for many years, coordinating class reunions for her 1957 class. On May 14, 1960, she was united in marriage to John Eldred at Grace English Lutheran Church in Berlin.
For many years, Judy and her husband, John, owned Eldred Construction in Berlin and worked for Jansen's Floral. Judy also volunteered for Berlin Ambulance Service and Berlin P.D. She was an avid golfer at Mascoutin Country Club, Waushara Country Club and Two Oaks North Golf Course. Judy was proud to have a "hole-in-one" at Waushara Country Club on #7 Lakeview. She was an enthusiastic bowler for many years and played cards (Sheapshead and Bridge) at Wautoma and Berlin Senior Centers, along with a traveling card group in Green Lake.
She is survived by three daughters, Kathryn (Jay) Klemann, Cindy (Mark) Hillesheim and Peggy Sue (Mike) Eserkaln; seven grandchildren, Rachel (Steve) Merema, Beth (Gabriel) Garneata, Brooke Klemann, Nathan Lashock, Nicholas Lashock, Dominic Hillesheim and Sydney Eserkaln; two great-granddaughters, Gwen Merema and Nora Merema; sister-in-law, Loretta Peck; nieces and nephews; Maggie, their dog; and Mr. Kitty. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, John, on October 22, 2018; her parents; sister, Ardene Byrd; brother, Jim Peck; and their beloved dog, Buttons.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Berlin Alumni Association, Berlin Public Library or Agnesian Hospice Hope. The family extends a special thank you to all their friends and caregivers who have helped over the past few years. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020