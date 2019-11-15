|
|
judy Schwobe
Oshkosh - Judy Ellen Schwobe, 69, of Oshkosh died peacefully on November 9, 2019 at Harbor Haven Health & Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac, WI after battling leukemia. She was born December 15, 1949. a daughter of Joseph F. Schwobe and Lorraine R. (Blahnik) Schwobe. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1967.She joined the U.S. Women's Army Corp (WAC) in 1970 and served as a Medical Department Activity (MEDDAC) Supply Clerk Specialist. Her military stations included Ft. McClellan, AL, Ft. Jackson, SC, and Ft. Benjamin Harrison, IN. Judy was an active youth who tap danced, performed ballet, and played the accordion. She proudly marched in Oshkosh parades. Badminton was her outdoor game of choice. Throughout her life, she enjoyed listening to music. In her latter years, declining health did not deter her from hobbies of assorted hand crafts or maintaining a strong sense of humor and good spirits. She was known for her strong Christian faith and character.
Judy is survived by her two brothers, Joseph M. Schwobe, Carl (Christine) Schwobe, and a sister, Paula (David) Seiler, four nephews, Michael (Natalie) Schwobe, Joseph (Hailey) Schwobe, Josiah (Jessica) Seiler, James Schultz, and three nieces, Teshura (Brett) Stoddart, Katya (Jerry) Prell, Suzanne (James) Hiltz, two cousins, Doris McLane and Marian Snow, and several grandnephews and grandnieces.
A memorial service for Judy will be held on Wednesday November 20 at 2:00 PM in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home (865 S Westhaven) with Rev. Tim Stringham officiating. Full Military Honors will follow conducted by The United Veterans Honor Guard-Amvets-7. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the hour of services.
For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. I Thessalonians 4:14
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019