Juergen Piezker
Neshkoro - Juergen "Joe" J. Piezker, age 82, passed away on February 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Berlin, Germany on March 1, 1937 the son of the late Alfred and Erika (Rogge) Piezker. On April 23, 1960 he married Jonnette Haack, who preceded him in death in 2014. On October 10, 2015 he married Bonnie Scott in Omro. Joe was head of maintenance and engineering at Lamico Incorporated for many years. He enjoyed boating, camping and was known to enjoy vintage cars. Joe will be remembered for his intelligence, and his kind and helpful nature.
Joe is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children: Jon Piezker and Erika (Steve) Krasavage; grandchildren: Robert Piezker, Nicholas (Payton Thompson), Alexandra, Benjamin and Jackson Krasavage; great-grandson, Jagger Krasavage; step-daughters: Laura Johnson and Mandy (Bob) Frank; step-grandchildren: Skyler, Miguel, Madison, Gavin, Waylon, Makenze, Robert, Caleb, Kadin and Paisley; and other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Jonnette Piezker; his parents; sister, Ursula (Arnold) Wissmann; and nephew, Joachim Wissmann.
A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Kwiatkowski Funeral Home. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh.
The family extends a special thank you to the entire ThedaCare staff in Berlin and Neenah, and the nurses at Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020