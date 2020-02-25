Services
Kwiatkowski Funeral Home
425 Jefferson Avenue
Omro, WI 54963
(920) 685-2207
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kwiatkowski Funeral Home
425 Jefferson Avenue
Omro, WI 54963
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Kwiatkowski Funeral Home
425 Jefferson Avenue
Omro, WI 54963
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Lakeview Memorial Park
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juergen Piezker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juergen Piezker


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juergen Piezker Obituary
Juergen Piezker

Neshkoro - Juergen "Joe" J. Piezker, age 82, passed away on February 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Berlin, Germany on March 1, 1937 the son of the late Alfred and Erika (Rogge) Piezker. On April 23, 1960 he married Jonnette Haack, who preceded him in death in 2014. On October 10, 2015 he married Bonnie Scott in Omro. Joe was head of maintenance and engineering at Lamico Incorporated for many years. He enjoyed boating, camping and was known to enjoy vintage cars. Joe will be remembered for his intelligence, and his kind and helpful nature.

Joe is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children: Jon Piezker and Erika (Steve) Krasavage; grandchildren: Robert Piezker, Nicholas (Payton Thompson), Alexandra, Benjamin and Jackson Krasavage; great-grandson, Jagger Krasavage; step-daughters: Laura Johnson and Mandy (Bob) Frank; step-grandchildren: Skyler, Miguel, Madison, Gavin, Waylon, Makenze, Robert, Caleb, Kadin and Paisley; and other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Jonnette Piezker; his parents; sister, Ursula (Arnold) Wissmann; and nephew, Joachim Wissmann.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Kwiatkowski Funeral Home. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at Lakeview Memorial Park, Oshkosh.

The family extends a special thank you to the entire ThedaCare staff in Berlin and Neenah, and the nurses at Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juergen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -