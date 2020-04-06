|
Julaine Matschi
Oshkosh - On April 3, 2020 Julaine J. Matschi passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her son James Matschi, his wife Maria Toffano, her sisters Sharon Williams, Pat Hanneman, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband John Matschi, brother Herman Knoblock Jr, and her sister Yvonne Fiel.
During her career of over 30 years as a nurse at Mercy Hospital and Bethal Home, she helped heal many people, and touched the lives of a lot of people; especially her good friends June Wiechman, Renee Schweitzer, and Tina Schulte. Julaine was a very religious person, a wonderful mother, and a good friend. She will be missed.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020