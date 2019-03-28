|
Julane Heiss
Oshkosh - Julane E. Heiss, 69, of Oshkosh passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 following a battle with cancer. She was born in Oshkosh on November 11, 1949 the daughter of the late Harold and June (Coffers) Troudt. She married her husband Carl Heiss on May 10, 1975 at the Newman Center in Oshkosh.
Julane was employed by Wisconsin Bell for 19 years in various roles, including as a fraud investigator. She then chose to prioritize family over work, later choosing employment roles that were personally fulfilling to her. She especially loved working with children and volunteering at churches she was a member of.
Julane was a part of a large family, and cherished every moment she spent with them. It did not matter how closely related anyone was, everyone was close.
After Julane's first cancer diagnosis in 2011, she enthusiastically participated in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure every year. She was always concerned about the well-being of others, putting them first regardless of her own personal struggles.
Julane is survived by her husband Carl Heiss, her daughter Corri Heiss of Oshkosh, her son Aaron Heiss (Gillian Davis) of Marshfield, her siblings Nancy (Dan) Gabert of Oshkosh, Tom (Darlene) Troudt of Appleton, Jo (Larry) Weigandt of Oshkosh, and Jeff (Ellie) Troudt of Racine, her sisters-in-law Joan (Steve) Chambers of Canton, GA and Mary Wysocki of Ashburn, VA.
Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM on Saturday, March 30 at the Elks Club at 175 W Fernau Ave in Oshkosh, followed by memorial service/celebration of life at 5:00 PM with Chaplain Debbie Van Swol officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 28, 2019