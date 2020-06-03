Julene M. Hoffman
1936 - 2020
Julene M. Hoffman

Neenah - Julene Margaret Hoffman, 83, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born to the late Joseph and Julia (Pechman) Suda in Oshkosh on October 16, 1936. She attended St. Vincent Grade School in Oshkosh and graduated from St. Mary Central High School in Menasha in 1955. She enrolled at the Neenah-Menasha Vocational School in Neenah and received her practical nursing degree. She was an LPN at Theda Clark Hospital for 40 years, retiring in 1998. Julie loved her career as a nurse, working in many capacities - starting in geriatrics, and primarily in cardiac care. During retirement, she worked at St. Patrick's Bookstore in Appleton. She was a long-time member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah and was an early member of perpetual adoration and bible studies there. Julie enjoyed spending time with her family, babysitting her grandkids, Friday night fish frys, picnics, watching the Packers and the Brewers, breakfasts with her fellow Theda Clark retirees, and lunches with her sisters.

Julie is survived by her husband Jim; one daughter: Judith (Daniel) Dudek of Appleton; two sons: John (Heather) Hoffman and Jeff (Karen) Hoffman of Appleton; seven grandchildren: Audrey and Cameron Dudek, MaKayla, Cooper and Piper Hoffman, and Nick and Jenna Hoffman, all of Appleton; one sister: Joan (Bill) Pable of Oshkosh; two sisters-in-law: Jeanne Suda of De Pere, and Esther Hoffman of Ocala, FL; her dear friend: Peggy Rand, Oshkosh; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Helen (Binder Schettl) Suda; her brothers, Gilbert and Joseph Suda; her sister, Marion; and her stepsister Sr. Francine (Loretta) Schettl, SSND.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at this time.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kayla and Jen at Asera Hospice Care, and to the entire staff at Matthews Assisted Living on Irish Road in Neenah for their care over the past five years.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W Doty Ave; 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
