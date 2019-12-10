Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Federated Church of Green Lake
489 Scott St.
Green Lake, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
The Federated Church of Green Lake
489 Scott St.
Green Lake, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann Allen


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Ann Allen Obituary
Julie Ann Allen

Green Lake - Julie (affectionately known as "Ernie" and "GG") Ann Allen, age 83, of Green Lake, WI passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh, WI, lovingly surrounded by her family and Pastor.

Julie was born in Sheboygan, WI on September 18, 1936, the daughter of Lawrence and Leona (Kuhn) Michels. She graduated from high school in Markesan, WI. In September of 1955 she married Richard "Dick" Lee Allen in Markesan. Julie worked as a CNA in pediatrics at the old Mercy Medical Center while living in Oshkosh. The family moved to Markesan where Julie and Dick owned and operated the Sport Bowl. She later enjoyed her time as a librarian for the Markesan School District.

Julie lived a full life and loved to laugh, share stories and sparkle. She had a generous heart and was a lover of all critters. Reading, playing cards, and completing puzzles were a few of her favorite activities.

Most of all, she loved her family and instilled strong values that will continue to serve them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Julie is survived by her children, Kelly (James) Howen of Stevens Point, WI, Michael (Heidi) Allen of Markesan, WI, and Elizabeth Bye of Wausau, WI; six grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) Lippart of Janesville, WI, Michelle (Thomas) Hardwick of Neenah, WI, Paul Lippart of Windsor, CO, Brittany (Andrew) McIlquham of Holmen, WI, Amy (Jason) Hoffman of Sussex, WI, and Eric Allen of Markesan, WI; six great-grandchildren, Henry, Wilson, and Alex McIlquham, Hazel and Paisley Hardwick, and Benjamin Hoffman; a brother, Frederick (Eileen) Michels of Sheboygan, WI; a sister, Donna (Lyle) Keske of Beaver Dam, WI; and brother-in-law, Wayne Kilton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Allen; parents, Lawrence and Leona Michels; and a sister Mary Kilton.

Visitation for Julie will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Federated Church of Green Lake, 489 Scott St., Green Lake, WI 54941.

A Celebration of Life for Julie will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Federated Church of Green Lake, with Rev. Karen Gygax Rodriguez officiating. Burial will be private. A memorial in her name is being established.

Julie's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Robert "Bobby" Weber and staff at Mercy Hospital and Dr. Joseph "Joe" Longo at ThedaCare in Ripon, WI who provided so much kindness to Julie in her final days.

The stars in the heavens have welcomed her home.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -