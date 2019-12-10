|
Julie Ann Allen
Green Lake - Julie (affectionately known as "Ernie" and "GG") Ann Allen, age 83, of Green Lake, WI passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh, WI, lovingly surrounded by her family and Pastor.
Julie was born in Sheboygan, WI on September 18, 1936, the daughter of Lawrence and Leona (Kuhn) Michels. She graduated from high school in Markesan, WI. In September of 1955 she married Richard "Dick" Lee Allen in Markesan. Julie worked as a CNA in pediatrics at the old Mercy Medical Center while living in Oshkosh. The family moved to Markesan where Julie and Dick owned and operated the Sport Bowl. She later enjoyed her time as a librarian for the Markesan School District.
Julie lived a full life and loved to laugh, share stories and sparkle. She had a generous heart and was a lover of all critters. Reading, playing cards, and completing puzzles were a few of her favorite activities.
Most of all, she loved her family and instilled strong values that will continue to serve them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Julie is survived by her children, Kelly (James) Howen of Stevens Point, WI, Michael (Heidi) Allen of Markesan, WI, and Elizabeth Bye of Wausau, WI; six grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) Lippart of Janesville, WI, Michelle (Thomas) Hardwick of Neenah, WI, Paul Lippart of Windsor, CO, Brittany (Andrew) McIlquham of Holmen, WI, Amy (Jason) Hoffman of Sussex, WI, and Eric Allen of Markesan, WI; six great-grandchildren, Henry, Wilson, and Alex McIlquham, Hazel and Paisley Hardwick, and Benjamin Hoffman; a brother, Frederick (Eileen) Michels of Sheboygan, WI; a sister, Donna (Lyle) Keske of Beaver Dam, WI; and brother-in-law, Wayne Kilton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Allen; parents, Lawrence and Leona Michels; and a sister Mary Kilton.
Visitation for Julie will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Federated Church of Green Lake, 489 Scott St., Green Lake, WI 54941.
A Celebration of Life for Julie will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The Federated Church of Green Lake, with Rev. Karen Gygax Rodriguez officiating. Burial will be private. A memorial in her name is being established.
Julie's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Robert "Bobby" Weber and staff at Mercy Hospital and Dr. Joseph "Joe" Longo at ThedaCare in Ripon, WI who provided so much kindness to Julie in her final days.
The stars in the heavens have welcomed her home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019