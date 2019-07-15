Services
Julie L. Holdren

Julie L. Holdren Obituary
Julie L. Holdren

Oshkosh - Julie L. Holdren, age 72, of Oshkosh, died Saturday July 13, 2019 at her home. She was born in Oshkosh the daughter of the late Richard and Valeria Matsche Zarter. Julie married Richard Holdren in Oshkosh. Until the time of her retirement Julie was employed as a Nurse's Aid in Oshkosh. Julie enjoyed playing bingo throughout the area.

Julie is survived by her husband; Richard Holdren of Oshkosh, one son; Robert Holdren, Oshkosh, one brother; John (Debbie) Zarter, Oshkosh. Julie is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Julie will be held in St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (Sacred Heart site) on Thursday July 18, at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Louis Golamari officiating. Inurnment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Family and friends may call at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the hour of services.

Julie's family wishes to extend a very special Thank you to hospice nurse Mildred, and her social worker Jennifer.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 15 to July 16, 2019
