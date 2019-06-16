|
|
Julie Marie Johnson
Ripon - Julie Marie Johnson, age 53, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 after a long and hard fought battle with cancer. She was at peace surrounded by her loved ones.
Julie was born on September 16, 1965 in Ipswich, SD, the daughter of Cletus and Ella Heinz. After graduating from Ipswich High School she attended Dakota State University where she excelled at basketball. After finishing her undergrad she attended South Dakota State University where she found her love of coaching. Her next stop was Ripon College where for 29 years she would coach, teach, and for the last nine years work as the Director of Athletics. She loved coaching and mentoring student athletes and was very passionate about seeing them go on to do bigger and better things. Julie was very active in the community and a member of various organizations.
Surviving Julie is her husband of 22 years, Steve Johnson; her son, Hunter; mother, Ella Heinz; two sisters, Marian (LeRoy) Kilber and Joanne (Richard) Klein; three brothers, Mel (Marge) Heinz, Terry (Cindy) Heinz, and Dennis (Peggy) Heinz; father-in-law, Charles Johnson; brother-in-law, Dan (Julie) Johnson; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Jon) Mueller; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Cletus Heinz; mother-in-law, Betty Johnson; and brother-in-law, Mark Johnson.
Julie was most of all a great and loyal friend, loving mother and devoted wife. Julie will be truly missed by all who were lucky enough to cross paths with her and the many people she touched. Most of all we will miss her smile and the ability to find good in all people.
Visitation for Julie will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Wilmore Center on the campus of Ripon College, 400 Union St., Ripon, WI, 54971.
A Celebration of Life for Julie will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm also at the Wilmore Center, with Chaplain Barry Zabel officiating. A reception will be held immediately following in the atrium of the Wilmore Center. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to honor Julie's commitment to Ripon College, donations may be made "In Memory of Julie Johnson" for a purpose to be designated by the Johnson family. Please forward donations to: Office of Advancement, Ripon College, PO Box 248, Ripon, WI, 54971. Other donations may be directed to the Ripon Food Pantry and Thrift Store, 102 W. Jackson St., Ripon, WI, 54971.
Julie's family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care given Julie for over three years by the staff of Dr. Jones and especially the staff and nurses of Agnesian Hospice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 16, 2019