Julie Moldenhauer
Omro - Julie Ann (nee Ellis) Moldenhauer age 80, died on August 21, 2019. She was born April 2, 1939 in Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, WI to Nial and Margie Ellis. Julie married Vernon Moldenhauer on December 6, 1958 at First Baptist Church of Omro, WI.
She is survived by her husband Vernon of 59 years; daughters, Traci (David) Morrison and Piper Moldenhauer; grandchildren, Abby (Taylor) Bahn, Michael Moldenhauer, Justine (Caleb) Roesler, Seth Morrison; great-grandchildren, Logan Prall and Avonlea Roesler; brothers, Thomas (Brenda) Ellis, Robert (Sharron) Ellis; brother-in-law Skip Moldenhauer; sister-in-laws, Karen Ellis, Effie "Ardene" Kopper, Myrna Moldenhauer, Bernice (David) Ferg, Margie (Dennis) Luker, Edyth (Jerome) Schreindl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Timothy Moldenhauer and Martin Moldenhauer; brothers, David Ellis and James Ellis; sister, Pamela Ellis; sister-in-laws, Connie Ellis, and Myra Moldenhauer; brother-in-laws, Kenneth Moldenhauer, and Harold Moldenhauer.
She graduated from Omro High School and attended college at UWO. Julie was a member of the United Church of Sun City, AZ. She continued her education at C.A.C. college in Coolidge, AZ, and then at Gavilan College in Gilroy, CA where she earned a Master Teacher Permit in Early Childhood Education. She moved from Omro in 1985 to follow her husband's work in AZ for 7 years, then onto CA for 12 years until returning to Omro in 2017 to be with family.
Julie was a dedicated pre-school teacher who loved children and spent many years as a Cub Scout Den Leader. She also enjoyed golfing, reading, loved to do card crafts, and spending time with family. She loved visiting San Diego and San Francisco, as she would take her family and friends there and show them the historical sights of the cities. She was a dedicated card maker with a room full of tools. She was very talented at making cards and would always give them away, she never considered selling them. She donated most of her equipment and material to the Sun City Card Club when she left AZ, where she enjoyed working with many friends she made over the years.
She worked with pre-school children in Arizona, and they loved her. Julie always said she got just as many hugs as she tied shoelaces every day. She had many chances to manage the center but enjoyed working hands on with the children more.
A memorial service will be held at Kwiatkowski Funeral Home in Omro, visitation beginning at 1:00pm and services beginning at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 25th.
Special thank you to Lakeshore caregivers and staff, Ascension Hospice nurses, Ashley and Tony, for the excellent care they gave to Julie.
Memorials in memory of Julie may be made to Hospice.
Julie will be in the loving hands of her family in Heaven. She will be buried at Omro Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 23, 2019