June B. Egan
of Waukesha, died on Friday, December 20, 2019, at her home at age 94. She was born in Oshkosh on January 20, 1925 the daughter of Arthur and Emma (nee Laird) Krause. June was a teacher from 1949 to 1985, a job she very much enjoyed. For her first five years, she taught at rural schools, then went on to teach for Waukesha Public Schools, teaching 5th and 6th grade at Blair, Barstow, Union, and Whittier Schools. She retired in 1985. In 1954 she married George Egan in Oshkosh and they celebrated 61 years of marriage before his death in 2015. June and George enjoyed many trips around the Great Lakes and down the Mississippi River on their 38-foot Marine Trader. June loved to spend time and travel with her friends and enjoyed reading and playing Bridge with her girlfriends on Mondays. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, Sherry (the late Chummy) Durkee and Marlene (the late Timothy) Krause, great-nieces and great-nephews, Lorie (Dave) Riviere, Jay (Sara) Durkee, Tim (Kim) Krause and Mike Krause and her great-great-nieces and nephews, Leona, Lance, Emily, Tom, Felicia, Tim, and Isabell. She is also survived by sister-in-law Nancy Tarr of Ohio, nieces and nephews, (the late Randy) Tarr, Mary (Jack) Deas, Charlie Tarr, great-niece Katie (Allan) Pierron, and many great-great-great nieces and nephews. June's family would like to express their gratitude to her caregivers Deb, Cheryl, Maddie, Bree, and Angie. "When you lose someone you love, you gain an angel" Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the 1:00 p.m. memorial service at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 424 Hyde Park Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53188. Pastor Andy Fetters will preside. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Salvation Army, 445 Madison Street, Waukesha, WI 53188 or to the . Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019