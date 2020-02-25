|
Oshkosh - June E. Benson, 96, left this world for heaven on February 22, 2020. June was born on June 14, 1923 in Cherry Valley, IL, daughter of Stanley and Elizabeth Larson. She married Roy Brown of Rockford, IL in the early 40's and gave birth to 4 boys. During the 60's she had to raise these boys herself. She married Leslie Benson in 1968. Les was a loving husband and 'father' to her boys. June was employed as an accountant, physician's secretary, cosmetics salesperson and jewelry distribution owner during her working life. June lived in Rockford, IL, Delavan, WI and finally Oshkosh, WI. June was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. June enjoyed card games, reading and entertaining.
June was preceded in death by her husband Leslie, brothers, Howard Wilson and Donald Larson, son Ronald Brown and son Russell Brown. June is survived by sons Jerry Benson of Lafaette, CO; Randall Brown (Linda) of Oshkosh, WI; Richard Brown of Delavan, WI along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A service for June will be held at Konrad-Behlman Eastside (402WaugooAve) on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:30PM. Rev. Connie Weiss will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 11AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Charter Oak Cemetery in Kirkland, IL on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:30PM.
June will be dearly missed by many, many people. June was a beautiful soul.
Special thanks to the staff of Bella Vista Assisted Living and AseraCare Hospice Services.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020