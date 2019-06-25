|
|
June Breager
Oshkosh - June L. Breager, 91, went into the Loving Arms of Our Savior on June 20, 2019, joining her beloved "Al". June, affectionately known as Junie or Junebug, was born June 25, 1927 in Oshkosh WI to Berthold and Meta Thiel. She was raised in Oshkosh and attended Oshkosh Public Schools. On June 28, 1947 she married Alvin Breager and together they raised 3 children. He preceded her in death in 1997 just weeks shy of their 50th Wedding Anniversary and planned celebration. Although June worked outside of the home earlier in her life, her most treasured role was as devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
June was a lifelong member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Oshkosh and enjoyed many years of volunteer work and friendships with her fellow "Daughters of Sarah" group. She shared a special bond with her sisters and enjoyed numerous outings with them. She was the quiet matriarch of the family who led by example and had a special way of putting a stop to a heated conversation with a simple "And"… June had a sweet sense of humor and touched the lives of all who knew her.
Survivors include: sons, Stanley (Marilynn) Breager, Oshkosh, William (Carrie) Breager, Sherwood and daughter Beverly (John) Stewart, Green Bay; 9 grandchildren: David (Lori) Breager, Richard Breager, Rachael (Andrew) Bauer, Brian (Heather) Stewart, Melissa (Timothy) Gateley, Joshua (Katherine) Stewart, Lukas (Tina) Stewart, Heather Hietpas, and Mike (Erin) Hietpas; and 20 so very cherished great-grandchildren. She is further survived by brother in-law Carl Merkel and much loved nieces and nephews. June was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al, a brother Richard Thiel, and sisters Edith Dahms, Lorraine Merkel, Clara Houge, Marion Thiel and Susan Bartels.
A Celebration of June's life will be held Friday, June 28 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Oshkosh WI with Pastor Andi Wolf officiating. Visitation 9:00-11:00 a.m., with Service to follow at 11:00. Private Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery, Oshkosh. The family would like to thank all those who gave of their time and care to June in her final months and days, with a special thank-you to Unity Hospice, Nurse Alyssa and CNA Crystal, truly Angels on Earth. Thank-you also to niece Sherry for her years of time and attention to Mom and "The Thiel Girls", and to Beverly and John for their loving care in their home. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in her name. In memory of June, make your family and faith a priority, keep a sense of humor and smile often, work toward compromise, forgive mistakes, hug each other and love a lot. For more information or to share a memory of June, please visit www.seefeldfuneral.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 25, 2019