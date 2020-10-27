1/1
June Chionchio
1930 - 2020
Oshkosh - June E. Chionchio, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on June 3, 1930 in Massillon, Ohio to parents Gladys and William Hunter. June shared her childhood with one sister, Vicky.

June was married to Matthew A. Chionchio in 1955 and shared over 60 years together. She is survived by their three children: Dan Chionchio, of Princeton, Amy Chionchio (Jane Kelley) of Milwaukee, and John Chionchio (Elizabeth) of Buckeye, AZ. She is also survived by her nieces: Leslie Schworm of Atlanta and Theresa Nally of Gilbert, AZ. June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Matt, in 2015 and her sister.

June and Matt enjoyed living and working in Berlin, WI for over 40 years where they raised their children and enjoyed decades of meaningful friendships, many rounds of golf, trips down the Fox River, and some "good bridge games." June was an avid bridge player for most of her life and also enjoyed her volunteer experiences with the Berlin Memorial Hospital, the Berlin Garden Club, and the Berlin Friends in Council.

When June moved to the Evergreen Retirement Community, Oshkosh in 2014, she enjoyed being an active member of the Art Committee, and the Eye On Evergreen Newsletter Committee. She developed new friendships with other strong, independent, fun people adding quality to the final years of her life.

June was an artist and had a natural talent, and gift, for watercolor paintings, pencil drawings and pastels. She found comfort and enjoyment in her many art projects over the years. Whether it was a portrait for a retiring official, or a poster for the community theater production, she spent many hours and many years at her drawing board and in the art supply stores. She donated a portion of her own art works and her personal art collection to Evergreen as a token of her appreciation for the kindness and care they gave her.

June's tenacity to live a good, long life played out for most of her 90 years. Her strong will, sharp mind, and sense of humor served her well. Until the very end she was still telling her adult children what they should be doing! There were many instances of her specific requests being clearly communicated and her three lovely children proceeding to do things their way with a smile on their faces. Family life was enjoyed by June and full of fond memories for all.

The Chionchio family would like to thank the Evergreen Team for their tremendous support and kindness over the years. June will be cremated at Fox Cities Funeral & Cremation Services in Oshkosh. There will be no formal services at this time. Visit www.foxcitiesfuneral.com to send your condolences to the family.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
