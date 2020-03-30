|
|
June Lowe
Neenah - June L. Lowe, age 91, passed away peacefully at Alten Haus in Neenah on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee on June 13, 1928, daughter of the late Viola Craw. June worked at Omro City Hall for many years. She enjoyed shopping, driving her scooter in the 4th of July parade in Omro, spending time with friends, and was known to love animals. Her birthday and Christmas were very important events and June loved to decorate for them. She also made sure that all of her friends got together to celebrate with her. June will be remembered for her colorful wardrobe, ability to make people laugh, love of polkas, and always being happy. She will be dearly missed by her cat, Molly.
June is survived by good friends: Linda Kutchenriter, Cindy Draws, Janet Schettl, Judy Schuster and Sonya Fraleigh. She was preceded in death by her mother, Viola (Lowe) Craw, and step-father, Edward Craw.
A private burial will be in Welsh Cemetery near Berlin, Wisconsin. A celebration of June's life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you is extended to Lakeland Care, Almost Family, Winnebago County Health Department, Alten Haus and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020