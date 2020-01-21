Services
June Stearns Obituary
June Stearns

Oshkosh - June Rose Stearns, age 91, of Oshkosh passed away on Sunday morning January 19, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh. June was born in Oshkosh on June 22, 1928 the daughter of George and Esther (Pollack) Sonnenberg. June married David James Stearns in Oshkosh, WI. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish (St. Mary's Church). June was employed for many years at National Foods, Rogge's Cheese Store then retiring from Stein's Garden & Gifts.

June is survived by her daughter, Diane (Joe) Schaffer of Oshkosh. Grandchildren, Jeff Schaffer and Jenni (Chad) Schumacher, and their children, Noah, Addelyn and Dominic. Sisters-in-law, Lois Sonnenberg and Deanna Stearns. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David in 1996, three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am at the Fiss & Bills Funeral Home at 865 S. Westhaven Drive. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of service. Private committal services will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
