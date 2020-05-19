Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
June Volkman Obituary
June Volkman

Oshkosh - On May 18, 2020, June Bernice (Raddatz) Volkman, 95, passed away at Aurora Medical Center.

June was the daughter of Frederick C. and Louisa (Holtz) Raddatz, she was born on April 23, 1925. She was the youngest of nine children.

She was united in marriage to Carl E. Volkman on November 30, 1946. In her early years of marriage, she and Carl farmed. She then went to work at S.N.C. Manufacturing Co.

June is survived by one son, Steven Volkman; daughter-in-law Yvonne Volkman; grandson, Tim; granddaughter, Angela; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding June in eternal rest was her husband, Carl; four brothers, Ervine, Arthur, Victor, and Lenard Raddatz; four sisters, Edna Johnson, Esther Witzke, Verna Bloedow, Hazel Kubasta; and her son, David Volkman.

Visitation for June will be held at Seefeld Funeral Home on Friday, 12:00pm to 1PM.

A private service has been held.

Burial will take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Responsible social distancing will be practiced per CDC guidelines.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 19 to May 21, 2020
