Kalvan "Cootie" WesnerOmro - Kalvan "Cootie" C. Wesner, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1952 the son of the late Vernon and June (Grant) Wesner. Friends will remember Cootie for being treated very well during his 20 years at Omro Hotel and also at Omro Lanes. He was known to be an avid Packer fan. Cootie will be remembered for being a hard worker and friendly to those he met.Cootie is survived by his daughters: Jessica Wesner and Nicole Cumber; grandchildren: Catlin, Jazzamine and Teagan Wesner, and Gabriel Sizemore; brothers: Brad Wesner, Jim Wesner, Walter Wesner and Willy (Pam) Wesner; sisters: Gail (Duane) Ewald and Cindy (significant other, Randy Surma) Wesner; and many good friends in Omro. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Rex.A public graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Waukau Cemetery.The family extends a special thank you to the first responders who cared for Cootie.