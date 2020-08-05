1/1
Karen A. Bradley
1941 - 2020
Karen A. Bradley

Negaunee, MI - Karen Ann (Larson) Bradley, age 78, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. She was also under the care of UP Home Health & Hospice.

She began her life on September 6, 1941, daughter of the late John 'Jack' Vernon and Helen M. (Faber) Larson. Often telling tales ranging from riding on ice trucks as a child to cruising around town with her Breakfast at Tiffany's regalia in her early adulthood; Karen always had a flair for adventure. Graduating with honors from Negaunee High School in 1959, Karen reveled in the music and fads of the 50's, remembering the words and songs of this era up to her final days. Karen also had a love for animals, especially dogs, as she raised and trained many breeds before passing them to loving homes.

Karen pursued what would become a lifelong passion for nursing. She graduated from Northern Michigan University's LPN program and moved to Wisconsin to pursue a career in psychiatric nursing. In the mid-70s, she moved to south Ishpeming and continued her nursing career at the Mather Nursing Center, often sharing loving stories of her patients, which spanned more than a decade.

Interior design and decorating may have been a second calling for Karen. She was an avid collector of antiques and vintage memorabilia. She masterfully created lovely vignettes throughout her home to highlight specific collections and objects of curiosity. Her artistic eye has been an influential factor in shaping her children's and grandchildren's lives.

Following retirement, she found joy in volunteering at the Negaunee Senior Center and her Women's Church Group at St. Paul's Church, Negaunee. Tending to her garden beds of herbs and spices along with flowers of the highest color and intensity, she always enjoyed the beauty of the birds her gardens attracted. By 1994, she and David settled across from Miner's Park in Negaunee, trading country silence for the laughter of children playing at the park. She loved treats from the farmer's market and watching the children enjoy the playground.

Karen is survived by her loving husband, David Kenneth Bradley; her children: Mark Zimmerman, of Marinette, Wisconsin, daughter, Julie Zimmerman of Traverse City, Michigan, son, Eric Bradley of Euless, Texas, and son, David K. Bradley II, of Ishpeming, Michigan. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne Larson, of Negaunee, Michigan; her sister, Deborah (Kenneth) Eckloff, of Ishpeming, Michigan and brother, Glenn Larson of Green Bay, Wisconsin. She leaves behind five grandchildren: Lauren Marchany, Rachel Marchany, Patrick Bradley, Olivia Bradley and Megan Bradley; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother, Peter Larson.

Her family will forever miss her razor-sharp wit, her impeccable humor and timing, and her sophisticated sense of style. Karen was fierce in her convictions in all things, but especially when it came to her children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon, on Friday, August 7th at St. Paul Catholic Church, Negaunee, with Rev. Larry Van Damme officiating. Burial will be in the Negaunee Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Karen's memory to UP Home Health & Hospice.

Karen's memorial page may be viewed at koskeyfuneralhome.com




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Paul Catholic Church
