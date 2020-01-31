|
|
Karen Hargrave
Berlin - Karen Hargrave, age 77, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 29, 2020 with her loving husband of 58 years, by her side, holding her hand.
She was born on January 3, 1943 in Milwaukee, WI to Frank and Ethel Zvolena.
Karen is survived and will be sadly missed by her husband, Larry, her four children, Richard (Carla) Hargrave, Robert (Cathy) Hargrave, Lisa (John Meier) Beck, and Lon (Kathy) Hargrave. Her 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren (with one on the way).
Relatives and friends may visit with Larry and family on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm and Saturday morning from 9:00 - 10:00 am at the Wiecki- Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Catholic Parish on Saturday, February 8th at 10:30, with Father David Greenfield officiating. Following the mass, Karen will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow at the Berlin Conservation Club at W898 White Ridge Rd. Berlin, WI.
Memorials will be established in Karen's name.
For more information and to view a tribute video dedicated to Karen, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020